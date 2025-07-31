Ethiopia launches drive to plant 700 million trees in one day

Ethiopia embarked on an unprecedented environmental endeavor Thursday as millions of citizens participated in a nationwide effort to plant 700 million trees in a single day. This ambitious initiative forms part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Green Legacy program, which aims to plant 50 billion trees across the drought-prone nation by 2026.

By dawn's early light, Ethiopians from all walks of life could be seen digging and planting across urban centers and rural landscapes.

Government spokesman Tesfahun Gobezay reported that 14.9 million citizens had already planted 355 million seedlings before 6 a.m. local time, though these figures remain unverified by independent sources.

Leadership Joins Grassroots Effort

Prime Minister Abiy, who has championed this reforestation project since 2019, took to social media platform X to rally participation: "We have launched the annual Green Legacy planting campaign early this morning. Our goal this year is 700 million seedlings. Let's achieve it together."

The Nobel Peace laureate personally joined planting activities in Jimma, the largest city in southwestern Oromia region, while his ministers fanned out across other provinces to support local efforts.

Community Spirit Blooms Alongside Saplings

The scenes in Addis Ababa captured the campaign's grassroots nature.

At Jifara Ber planting site, 72-year-old Almaz Tadu worked alongside her grandchildren, describing the event as both an environmental mission and community gathering.

Nearby, 13-year-old Nathenael Behailu carefully placed his third sapling in the soil, sharing his dream of "seeing a green environment for my country."

Seasoned participant Ayanaw Asrat had already planted 15 trees by mid-morning, expressing pride in transforming Addis Ababa's landscape.

Building on Five Years of Reforestation

This year's effort builds on what government officials claim are 40 billion trees planted since the program's inception, with a target of 7.5 billion for 2025.

To facilitate mass participation, authorities closed public offices nationwide, deploying thousands of civil servants to planting sites.

The mobilization reflects Abiy's vision of combining environmental restoration with national unity, particularly important as his administration contends with an ongoing rebellion in Amhara region and works to rebuild credibility after the devastating Tigray conflict.

Experts Voice Concerns Over Implementation

However, the spectacular planting figures face skepticism from ecological experts.

A forestry specialist at Jimma University, speaking on condition of anonymity, questioned the logistical feasibility of planting 700 million trees in one day, noting it would require 35 million people each planting 20 seedlings.

The academic also raised concerns about the mixing of native and exotic species, inadequate site selection protocols, and the absence of published data on seedling survival rates from previous campaigns.

Scientific Rigor vs. Mass Mobilization

"While the initiative's intentions are noble," the expert cautioned, "large-scale reforestation requires scientific precision that goes beyond mass mobilization. We need transparent reporting on which trees actually thrive, not just which get planted."

A Global Model for Climate Action?

As Ethiopia's 120 million citizens continue this green crusade, the world watches whether this unprecedented experiment in environmental restoration can deliver lasting ecological benefits while navigating the complex terrain of climate action, scientific scrutiny, and political symbolism.

The success or failure of this bold initiative may well determine whether other nations follow Ethiopia's example in combating deforestation through mass civic participation.

Planting Hope for Future Generations

For now, the images of grandmothers and schoolchildren planting side by side offer a powerful vision of environmental stewardship - one that Ethiopia hopes will grow as steadily as the millions of saplings taking root across its landscapes.

The country's ambitious tree-planting campaign not only seeks to combat climate change but also to cultivate a legacy of ecological responsibility for generations to come.