Cholera threatens 80,000 children in West and Central Africa

An estimated 80,000 children are at severe risk of cholera as heavy rains sweep across West and Central Africa, exacerbating outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Nigeria and raising fears of cross-border spread. With flooding, displacement, and strained health systems worsening the crisis, UNICEF warns that urgent action is needed to prevent a devastating surge in cases.

Outbreaks Spread Amid Flooding and Displacement

Ongoing cholera epidemics in the DRC and Nigeria are heightening risks for neighboring countries, including Chad, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo.

Niger, Liberia, Benin, the Central African Republic, and Cameroon are also on high alert due to their vulnerability.

"The combination of heavy rains, flooding, and mass displacement is creating a perfect storm for cholera transmission," said Gilles Fagninou, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa. "With safe water and hygiene already scarce, this is a fight for survival."

DRC Faces Worst Cholera Crisis in Years

The DRC is the hardest-hit nation in the region, with over 38,000 cases and 951 deaths reported in July alone—25.6% of them children under five.

High-risk provinces include South Kivu, North Kivu, and Tanganyika, where poor sanitation and limited clean water access increase vulnerability.

In the capital, Kinshasa, cases have surged following weeks of torrential rain and floods, overwhelming hospitals.

The city’s case fatality rate has reached 8%, signaling a dire healthcare strain. Without swift intervention, the country could face its worst cholera outbreak since 2017.

Chad and Nigeria Grapple with Rising Cases

In Chad, 55 suspected cases—including four deaths—were reported at the Dougui refugee site near the Sudanese border.

Tests confirmed the presence of Vibrio cholerae, the bacteria causing the disease, with displaced children at particular risk due to overcrowding and unsafe water.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, the region’s second-most affected country, recorded 3,109 cases and 86 deaths across 34 states by June.

Cholera remains endemic there, with recurring outbreaks straining an already fragile health system.

Call for Immediate Action

UNICEF and regional health authorities are urging rapid scaling-up of clean water access, sanitation, and medical supplies to curb transmission.

"Children are paying the highest price," Fagninou emphasized. "We must act now to prevent further loss of life."

As the rainy season progresses, the window to contain the crisis is narrowing—making coordinated regional response critical to protecting vulnerable communities.