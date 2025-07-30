Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Dangote Refinery drops $66 million lawsuit against Nigerian fuel importers

Oil pipelines seen at opening of Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, 22 May 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Nigeria

Dangote Refinery has dropped its lawsuit aimed at compelling the Nigerian authorities to restrict fuel imports into the country.

It wanted import licences issued by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to the state-owned oil and gas company, the NNPC, and several importers nullified.

Dangote had argued that the regulatory authority was in breach of the law by continuing to grant the permits.

It said imports were only legally allowed to cover production shortfalls, a threshold it said was no longer applicable as its massive refinery  had begun producing petrol.

The refinery had also sought $66 million in damages.

In March this year, the Federal High Court dismissed a bid by the NNPC and three of the oil marketers to reject the case, allowing Dangote’s suit to proceed.

Despite this, the company has now withdrawn the lawsuit, without providing any reason.

The case is still scheduled to be heard on 29 September, when the defendants may either seek costs or waive them, allowing the matter to be struck out formally.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..