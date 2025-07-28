Ghanaian music icon Daddy Lumba passes on at age 60

Ghana's President Mahama is set to honour Daddy Lumba with a "befitting" funeral for one of the country's most influential musicians for almost four decades.

Charles Kojo Fosu known as Daddy Lumba died age 60 at a hospital in Accra on Saturday after a short illness, according to his family's lawyer, Fati Ali Yallah.

"The family is just in a state of shock, a state of pain. They cannot even talk. We are all shocked, including me, his lawyer," Yallah said in an interview with Channel One.

The cause of the sudden demise, as well as plans for the upcoming funeral, are confidential for now, the lawyer said.

But Ghanaians are already calling for a state burial to honour Fosu’s contributions to the country’s ’highlife’ music scene, where he became known for blending traditional Ghanian rhythms with contemporary influences.

Daddy Lumba’s manager, Philip Appiah-Kubi, confirmed to Channel One that Ghana’s President John Mahama will ensure that the artist gets a ”befitting burial” in line with the wishes of the Ghanian people.

”I know the kind of love, the current President H.E. John Dramani Mahama has for the creative industry and the kind of relationship he has to Daddy Lumba”, Appiah-Kubi said.

Ghana's President Mahama pays tribute to Daddy Lumba. Credit: @JDMahama

The President himself wrote a heartfelt tribute to the musician on X, Sunday saying that, ”Lumba’s unmatched musical genius provided the soundtrack to our lives, carrying us through various phases of life. The beats to his memorable songs may have died down, but his enduring legacy will echo through the ages”.

In one of his last public appearances, Lumba met with the President at his residence in Accra earlier this month at an event honouring senior citizens. Daddy Lumba was previously awarded the President’s Grand Medal in 2024 for his service to Ghana.

During his career, Daddy Lumba released 33 albums, which included hits like ‘Mpempem Do Me’ from 2008. The song earned international fame once again this year, when it was featured on Britain's King Charles’ official playlist.