Trump warns Europe against immigration as he arrives in Scotland

President Donald Trump speaks to media after arriving at Prestwick Airport in Ayrshire, Scotland, 25 July 2025   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

USA

United States President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland Friday evening talks on a private trip to tour his golf courses, but will hold bilateral talks on a trade deal with the European Union.

Trump’s visit comes as he faces pressure back home over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As he continues to threaten US trade partners with steep tariffs, he plans to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to talk trade.

Trump took questions on the tarmac shortly after landing and told reporters there is "a 50/50 chance" of reaching a trade deal with the European Union.

The US president also said he has two messages for Europe: Stop building windmills and curb immigration.

“This immigration is killing Europe,” Trump said. “And the other thing, stop the windmills.”

He said wind power generation is “killing the beauty of your country.”

Trump has spent years railing against windmills, and once unsuccessfully sued, claiming a nearby windfarm marred players’ view from one of his golf course in Scotland.

He bragged about cracking down on the US-Mexico border and suggested that immigrants were reshaping Europe.

“On immigration, you better get your act together,” Trump said. “You’re not going to have Europe anymore.”

