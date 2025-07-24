Venus Williams returns to tennis after 16 months and gets engaged

with AP
Venus Williams made a triumphant return to the professional tennis circuit, and along with it came an unexpected announcement: She is now engaged.
After becoming the second-oldest woman to secure a victory in a tour-level singles match, Williams expressed her gratitude to her fiancé Andrea Preti, a Danish-born Italian model and actor who was present in the audience at the DC Open, as reported by IMDB.
At 45 years old, Williams had not participated in a tournament for 16 months before competing in the event in Washington. She achieved victory in a doubles match on Monday and followed it up with a singles win on Tuesday, although she faced defeat in doubles on Wednesday.
Having claimed seven Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is set to compete against Magdalena Frech in the second round on Thursday night.
