Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Russia expands military footprint in Sahel with shift from Wagner to state-controlled Africa Corps

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Interim President of the Republic of Mali Assimi Goita shake hands after a signing ceremony following their talks.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov, Pool
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Mali

A new report from the Timbuktu Institute sheds light on Russia’s latest move in the Sahel. The transition from the shadowy Wagner Group to a new, state-run force called Africa Corps marks what analysts describe as an unprecedented strategy to expand Russian influence in the region.

After more than three years in Mali, Wagner forces officially withdrew on June 6, 2025. The next day, Russia’s Ministry of Defense announced the deployment of Africa Corps, a new paramilitary force operating within a formal government framework.

In its report titled “Russian Repositioning in the Sahel – From Wagner to Africa Corps,” the Timbuktu Institute says this move directly strengthens Russia’s military and diplomatic footprint in countries like Mali.

Unlike Wagner, Africa Corps is fully controlled by the Russian state and tied to military intelligence. The report calls this the end of "plausible deniability."

It also warns that Africa Corps inherits Wagner’s troubling legacy, which includes allegations of extrajudicial killings and torture, such as the massacre in Moura in 2022.

Russia’s presence is no longer in the shadows. It is now official, structured, and set to shape the region’s future in powerful new ways.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..