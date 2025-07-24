Benin appoints Spike Lee and wife as Ambassadors to Afro-Descendants in the U.S.

Benin
Acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee has just added another feather to his cap. Benin’s President has appointed Spike Lee and his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, as thematic ambassadors to the Afro-descendant diaspora in the United States.
The couple has been tasked with promoting the Beninese government’s programs and initiatives focused on reconnecting Afro-descendants with their roots in Benin through culture, history, and heritage.
Spike Lee, best known for directing Malcolm X and serving as president of the Cannes Film Festival, is also a long-standing advocate for Black communities worldwide.
In a related effort, Benin has launched a new online portal for Afro-descendants to apply for Beninese nationality. Hundreds have already applied, including Tonya Lee.
