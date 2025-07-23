Welcome to Africanews

Mozambique opposition leader charged amid post-election crackdown

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Mozambique

In Mozambique, opposition politician Venancio Mondlane has been hit with five criminal charges, including instigation to terrorism, following last year’s post-election unrest.

Mondlane, a fierce critic of the ruling FRELIMO party, says he’s being targeted for exposing what he calls "massive electoral fraud" during the October 9 election. That vote was won by President Daniel Chapo.

After the election, Mondlane led months of protests that spread across the country. The violence left at least 400 dead and 600 injured, allegedly at the hands of police.

Now, 31 officers are facing trial for their roles.

Mondlane says he’s entering court with a clear conscience and an international legal team. He accuses the Chapo government of betraying a peace deal they both signed in March.

That agreement had sparked hope, leading to new reforms and a national reconciliation law passed in April.

But tensions are rising again, and Mozambique’s fragile democracy hangs in the balance.

