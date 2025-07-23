Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania ready for kick off ahead of African Nations Championship

Preparations to host African Nations Championship (CHAN) across three East African countries are at an advanced stage ahead of its official kick-off on 2 August. Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are co-hosting the event.

Salim Mvurya, the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports says his country is raring to go:

"Everything else that is required of us we have done and CAF (the Confederation of African Football) has confirmed that we are making good progress."

Confirming the preparedness of the host countries, Mosengo-Omba, the General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football said that it is all systems go for the tournament.

"We are ready, of course there is something to be fixed, like a chair to put there, to more from one place to another but we are ready to kick off on 2nd of August."

During CAF’s final inspection of sports facilities in Kenya, the general secretary praised the effort shown by the three host countries:

"Three of them are doing well, and the coordination is very well, change of formation very well. I think that we have to learn from them in Africa. To see three countries put effort together, they put the resources together to deliver this completion."

The hospitality industry is also looking forward to the tournament with a number of tourists expected to flock the host countries.

Football fans are expecting an electrifying spectacle given that this is the first time the East African countries are hosting this tournament.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are expected to use this tournament as proof of their ability to host Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for later this year.