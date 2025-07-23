China condemns US withdrawal from UNESCO

Just one day after the United States announced it would once again withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), China has issued a strong rebuke.

Beijing condemned the decision, which ends the US's funding and participation in the agency. The move comes just two years after the Biden administration rejoined UNESCO, following a five-year absence that began during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed disappointment in the US move, saying it undermines global cooperation and responsibility.

“We have noted that UNESCO and multiple countries have expressed regret over the US decision to withdraw once again,” Guo said. “This is the third time that the US has withdrawn from UNESCO, and it has long been in arrears on its membership dues. This is not the behavior befitting a responsible major country.”

The White House said its decision was based on concerns similar to those cited in 2018. Officials claim that UNESCO promotes anti-Israel bias and that continued involvement does not align with us national interests.