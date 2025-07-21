Iran signals willingness to negotiate as nuclear talks resume with Europe

Iran has confirmed that it will resume nuclear negotiations with European powers this Friday in Istanbul, marking the first diplomatic engagement since last month’s U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Deputy foreign ministers from Iran, Britain, France, and Germany — the E3 — are expected to meet amid growing international pressure on Tehran to return to the negotiating table. The talks come after the E3 warned that Iran could face renewed sanctions if it continues to stall diplomatic efforts aimed at curbing its nuclear program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi signaled cautious optimism but called for serious commitment from Washington.

“Is there any possibility to come back to a negotiated deal? I think yes,” Araghchi said. “But it needs real, serious determination by the U.S. side to put aside military options and look for a negotiated solution.”

Referring to the recent attack on Iran’s nuclear sites — which Tehran blames on the United States — Araghchi added:

“The recent attack to our nuclear facilities proved that there is no military option to deal with Iran’s nuclear program. There should be only a diplomatic solution... only when they put aside their military ambitions and compensate what they have done to us, then we can reengage.”

Western nations, including Israel, have long accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons program — allegations Tehran continues to deny, insisting its nuclear ambitions are strictly peaceful.

Friday’s meeting in Istanbul is seen as a critical step in reviving diplomacy, but whether it leads to full-scale negotiations or an eventual return to the 2015 nuclear deal remains uncertain.