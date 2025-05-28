South Africa offers to buy LNG in trade deal proposal to US

South Africa has offered to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States in a trade deal proposal that would see the African nation become exempt from paying duties on vehicle exports to the United States in return.

The proposal was announced in a statement by Minister to the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, which the government news agency published on Sunday evening.

"SA will import 75 - 100 PJ (petajoules) per annum for 10 years of LNG gas from the US which will unlock approximately $900 million to US1.2 billion in trade per annum and US$9 billion - US$12 billion for ten years based on applicable price," part of the statement read.

While the United States have so far not pronounced a decision on accepting or rejecting the deal, it could be a means for Pretoria to protect its struggling economy and to some extent repair relations with Washington, which are at their worst point in years.

The automotive industry and vehicle exports are a particularly important sector in South Africa's economy, representing approximately 5% of its GDP.

US president Trump previously threatened South Africa with 30% tariffs on its exports to the US.