South Africans react after trump confronts Ramaphosa with baseless claims on white farmers

South Africans expressed disappointment and concern on Wednesday following a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Washington D.C., where Trump confronted Ramaphosa with unfounded allegations about the systematic targeting of white farmers in South Africa.

The meeting, initially seen as an opportunity for Ramaphosa to strengthen diplomatic ties and dispel misconceptions, quickly turned confrontational. Trump revived a controversial and widely debunked narrative portraying South Africa as a lawless and racially motivated society, specifically accusing the government of enabling violence against white farmers.

Observers say the South African delegation was not adequately prepared for Trump’s unorthodox and combative style of diplomacy. International relations expert Dr. Westen Shilaho Kwatemba described the encounter as a misstep for Ramaphosa.

“It didn't go as well as President Ramaphosa expected. Trump was pretty much prepared for him and he ran with that narrative of South Africa being a very violent society… horrible things happening there,” said Kwatemba. “The president did not have a comeback as far as that perception is concerned. They didn't succeed in allaying that perception—I think they were caught off guard.”

Another analyst, Dr. Zimkhitha Manana, echoed this view, noting that the South African team misread the tone and nature of the meeting. “This is not the traditional diplomatic stage they are used to—it's a new type of diplomacy. It's a Trump show, and they should have prepared for that,” he said.

Despite the lack of evidence supporting Trump’s claims, the allegations have continued to strain relations between the two nations. South African officials and experts stress that while violent crime remains a pressing issue, farmers of all races are affected, and there is no proof of a racially targeted campaign against white South Africans.

On the streets of Johannesburg, the reaction was equally critical. Dumisani Mnisi, a local student, questioned Ramaphosa’s visit to the U.S. given the current state of U.S.-South Africa relations.

“I honestly don't understand why Ramaphosa is actually in the United States when Trump has made it very clear how he feels about South Africa,” Mnisi said. He also suggested that the visit may have been influenced by private interests, pointing to speculation surrounding Elon Musk and potential negotiations over Starlink’s presence in South Africa. “I think that's very problematic,” he added.

President Ramaphosa had aimed to use the meeting to correct misconceptions and repair diplomatic ties, but the outcome has left many South Africans disappointed. With the bilateral relationship now at its lowest point since the apartheid era, political observers say future engagements between the two countries will require more strategic preparation—and a clearer message from South Africa.