Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

French court upholds sentence against Algerian footballer for incitement

Nice's Youcef Atal looks across the field during the French League One soccer match between Nice and Marseille at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France, in 2019   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

France

The French Court of Appeals upheld the initial verdict against Algerian international footballer Youcef Atal on Wednesday in connection with his support for Palestine.

He was accused of inciting religious hatred after reposting the video.

Atal was hit with an eight-month suspended prison sentence and a 51,000 US dollar fine after he shared a video online supporting Palestinians.

Atal posted a video on his Instagram account in October 2023 of a Palestinian preacher reciting a prayer against Jews while he was still a player for OGC Nice.

Atal has since left the country and following a brief stint in Turkey with Adana Demirspor he joined Al Sadd in Qatar.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..