Suspect arrested after Uppsala shooting that killed three, injured several

The Swedish police arrested a suspect on Wednesday, linked to the shooting that claimed the lives of three people and injured several others the previous night.

The shooting took place on Tuesday night in Uppsala, a city near Stockholm. Police later launched a manhunt after the perpetrator fled the scene.

According to the police, they have not yet identified the motive of the attack and further indicated that the incident was not an act of terrorism or a hate attack.

However, according to the public broadcaster SVT, one of the deceased is a man who was under investigation for plotting an attack targeting a relative of gang leader Ismail Abdo.

Sweden has grappled with gang violence for years, with frequent shootings and bombings.

