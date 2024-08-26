Former Ivory Coast manager Sven-Goran Eriksson passes away

Tributes are pouring in for Swedish football manager and former Ivory Coast coach, Sven-Goran Eriksson, who died at the age of 76 on Monday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The charismatic Swede joined the Elephants in 2010, leading them into the World Cup where they finished third in a tough group. He left the team shortly after the competition.

During his career, Eriksson led a number of high-profile teams to major trophies, became the first foreign manager of the England’s men's football team in 2001.

There, he coached the so-called "golden generation" of players, including David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, and Frank Lampard.

Among those paying tribute include British Prince William and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the chief executive of the Football Association, and numerous clubs and players.

Following his departure from England after the 2006 World Cup, in addition to Ivory Coast, he managed Mexico, and English clubs like Manchester City.

After announcing his cancer diagnosis in January, Eriksson was granted his dream of managing Liverpool, a club he had supported his whole life.

He led their Legends team as they played in a charity match against Ajax at Anfield in March, describing the time as “absolutely beautiful”.

In a statement on Monday, Eriksson’s children said they hoped people would remember their father as the “good and positive person he aways was” both in public and at home with them.