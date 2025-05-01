Kenyan lawmaker shot dead in apparent assassination in Nairobi

Kenya
A Kenyan opposition legislator was shot dead in the capital Nairobi in what police have described as a “targeted and premeditated” crime.
MP Charles Were was shot on Wednesday night after his car stopped at a roundabout on a busy major road.
President William Ruto urged police to conduct a “thorough investigation” and said Thursday that those responsible “must be held to account.”
He was in the company of his driver and bodyguard when a motorcycle taxi approached their car, and a passenger disembarked and approached their car before firing at the MP, police said in a statement.
The legislator was reelected in 2022 to represent Kasipul constituency in western Kenya for the Orange Democratic Movement party.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga described Were as a “gallant son of the soil.”
Odinga was President Ruto’s main challenger in the 2022 general election.
Political tensions in Kenya have simmed down since last year, when the country saw a series of opposition-backed anti-government protests during which dozens of people died. Ruto later appointed members of Odinga’s party to the cabinet, and the two leaders signed a political pact in March this year.
Go to video
Suspect arrested after Uppsala shooting that killed three, injured several
00:47
Ghana: President Mahama suspends Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
Go to video
Police rescue 33 West Africans from a human trafficking scam in Ivory Coast
Go to video
Pope Francis' funeral scheduled Saturday April 26
Go to video
Al-Qaida-linked militants attack a strategic town in Somalia
Go to video
Trump administration threatens Harvard over foreign student visas and protest ties