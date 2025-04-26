Haitians attend Mass in Port-au-Prince for Pope Francis

Catholics including Interim Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé filled the church of St Peter of Petion-Ville in Port-au-Prince in Haiti at a Mass to honour the late Pope Francis, who died aged 88 on Monday.

Pope Francis never visited Haiti, the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, but maintained a connection with Catholics on the island.

Francis also elevated Chibly Langlois from the position of Archbishop to a cardinal in February 2014.

Langlois will be part of the conclave choosing Pope Francis’ successor.

His appointment was seen as Pope Francis reaching out to the developing world; the margins of the Catholic church and looking towards developing countries dealing with poverty and violence.

Speaking at the Mass, Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor praised Francis.