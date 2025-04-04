M23 rebels withdraw from strategic DRC town ahead of landmark Doha peace talks

The M23 rebel group has withdrawn from the strategic town of Walikale in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a move they describe as a goodwill gesture ahead of planned peace talks with the Congolese government in Doha on April 9.

Since January, M23 has captured major cities in eastern DRC, resulting in thousands of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents. The group's rapid advance has raised concerns about a potential wider regional conflict, involving neighboring countries such as Uganda and Burundi.

Walikale is strategically located along a road linking four eastern DRC provinces and is situated in a mineral-rich area, notably containing tin deposits. The town had remained under M23 control despite previous pledges to withdraw, with the rebels accusing the Congolese army of not fulfilling its commitments, including the removal of attack drones

Local residents, officials, and the Congolese army have confirmed the rebels' departure from Walikale. However, M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka warned that continued provocations from the government could nullify their goodwill gesture.

Humanitarian organizations, such as Doctors Without Borders, reported that civilians and aid teams had been trapped by the recent violence in Walikale, with essential medical supplies running low.

The upcoming talks in Doha mark the first direct negotiations between the DRC government and M23. This development follows surprise meetings between DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Doha, as well as separate talks between Qatari officials and M23 representatives. The conflict's roots trace back to the aftermath of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and competition for regional mineral resources.

While the United Nations and Western governments accuse Rwanda of supporting M23, the Rwandan government denies these allegations, asserting that its military actions are in self-defense against hostile forces.