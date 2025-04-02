Welcome to Africanews

Italy: homicide charges against Italian farmer following worker’s death

A protest organized by CGIL trade union in front of Latina court, south of Rome, Italy, Tuesday, April 1, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Italy

A trial commenced on Tuesday for an Italian farmer accused of homicide following the tragic death of one of his workers, an undocumented Indian laborer, who bled to death after a piece of farm machinery severed his arm.

Prosecutors allege that the landowner, Antonello Lovato, left the injured worker without assistance and neglected to call for an ambulance.

The death of Satnam Singh has sent shockwaves through Italy, igniting protests from unions and agricultural workers advocating for improved working conditions.

They are demanding an end to the exploitative "caporalato" system that relies on underpaid migrant labor in the country's farming sector.

The trial is being held in Latina, a predominantly agricultural area located south of Rome.

On Tuesday, a group of demonstrators organized by Italy's largest union, CGIL, gathered outside the courthouse, displaying a large banner that read “stop caporalato.”

Among the protesters were members of the Sikh community, who carried signs proclaiming “enough exploitation.”

