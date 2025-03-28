UN Secretary General warns of 'dire situation' in South Sudan

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, alerted the press Friday morning to what he is calling a, “dramatic and dire situation,” in South Sudan.

There has been a rise of violent clashes impacting the civilians of South Sudan and Wednesday night the First Vice President, Riek Machar, was detained under house arrest.

The UNSG is imploring the political leaders of the country to honor the promises made to keep the peace.

“Fully restore the government of national unity, and vigorously implement the promises you made through your commitments to the peace agreement, which is the only legal framework to peaceful, free and fair elections in December 2026,” Guterres urged.

The African Union is currently working with the U.N. to address the situation, “We fully support the A.U. initiative to deploy the panel of the Wise, as well as the efforts of Special Envoy of President Ruto of Kenya, and we will be working in close cooperation with the A.U.,” Guterres stated.

In a parting message addressed to South Sudan’s leaders, the Secretary-General pleaded, “Put down the weapons. Put all the people of South Sudan first,”.

Both South Sudan’s current president, Salva Kiir, and the currently detained First Vice President, Riek Machar, are historical leaders who helped secure the country’s independence from Sudan in 2011.

Analysts say Machar and Kiir don’t see eye to eye even as they work together, and their feud has grown over the years as Machar waits his turn to become president and Kiir hangs on in the presidency.