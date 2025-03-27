French football star Kylian Mbappe comes face-to-face with his double

French and Real Madrid star, Kylian Mbappe, met his wax double at home in the Spanish capital.

The statue of the footballer, wearing the French national team jersey and captain’s bracelet, is to be exhibited at London’s Madame Tussaud Museum

The forward collaborated with a team of artists at Madame Tussaud for several months and was delighted with the results which shows him posed with his arms crossed,.

“Oh, wow. The new jersey, even the new boots. That's me. I love it, amazing,” he said when coming face-to-face with the wax replica of himself.

“It’s a big honour, I want to say thanks to people who worked it and be part of this project as it is a big achievement for me, big honour, to be part of the Madame Tussauds family,” he said.

The statue will arrive at Madame Tussaud’s Baker Street venue in London just before the arrival of the French star in the British capital.

Real Madrid are to play Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on 8 April.

To commemorate the new attraction, Madame Tussaud is offering free entry to youngsters under 16, wearing Mbappe's official jersey, from the 4 to 21 April.