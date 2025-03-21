Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan’s military seizes republican palace in key battle against RSF

The military’s offensive this year has led to rising civilian casualties. Rights groups and the U.N. accuse the RSF and allied militias of targeting ethnic African communitie   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Agencies

Sudan

Sudan’s military has recaptured the Republican Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant victory against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Footage aired by Al-Arabiya on Friday showed soldiers inside the palace, which appeared partly in ruins. The army, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has made steady advances in recent months.

Despite this win, the war continues, with the RSF still holding key territories in Sudan’s western Darfur region. The conflict, which began in 2023, has killed over 28,000 people and displaced millions, with famine worsening the crisis.

The Republican Palace, a historic seat of power during British rule, was a heavily guarded RSF stronghold. The military’s offensive this year has led to rising civilian casualties. Rights groups and the U.N. accuse the RSF and allied militias of targeting ethnic African communities, allegations both sides deny.

While symbolic, the palace’s capture does not mark the war’s end, as fighting persists across Sudan.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..