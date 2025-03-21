Sudan’s military seizes republican palace in key battle against RSF

Sudan’s military has recaptured the Republican Palace in Khartoum, marking a significant victory against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Footage aired by Al-Arabiya on Friday showed soldiers inside the palace, which appeared partly in ruins. The army, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has made steady advances in recent months.

Despite this win, the war continues, with the RSF still holding key territories in Sudan’s western Darfur region. The conflict, which began in 2023, has killed over 28,000 people and displaced millions, with famine worsening the crisis.

The Republican Palace, a historic seat of power during British rule, was a heavily guarded RSF stronghold. The military’s offensive this year has led to rising civilian casualties. Rights groups and the U.N. accuse the RSF and allied militias of targeting ethnic African communities, allegations both sides deny.

While symbolic, the palace’s capture does not mark the war’s end, as fighting persists across Sudan.