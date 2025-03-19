Protesters in Jerusalem oppose Netanyahu's Gaza strikes

Protesters gathered in Jerusalem Wednesday, marching towards the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to oppose the government's resumption of the war in Gaza.

Israel broke a tenuous ceasefire early Tuesday when it began pummeling the Gaza Strip with bombs, sparking outrage among many Israelis and fears for the lives of hostages remaining there.

The strikes killed more than 400 Palestinians, local health officials said, shattering a ceasefire in place since January.

Netanyahu "will create the murder of the 59 hostages in Gaza that are still in the tunnels," said protester Alon Shirizly.

"They are waiting us to take them out and to bring them home, but war will not do it. Only negotiation will do it,” he said.

Anat Shoval, a protester from central Israel, said something had changed in the Israeli government.

“They are taking us to very bad direction I think, that hurts our democracy and our country" said Shoval. "As a citizen, I think everybody should say something about it."

There are 24 living hostages remaining in Gaza. Israel says Hamas also holds the remains of 35 captives.

Netanyahu ordered Tuesday's strikes after Hamas refused Israeli demands to free half of the remaining hostages as a precondition for extending the ceasefire.

Israel’s deadliest bombardment of the territory in the 17-month war killed mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Netanyahu said the attack was “only the beginning” and that Israel would press ahead until it achieves all its war aims — destroying Hamas and freeing all hostages held by the militant group.

Hamas said at least six senior officials were killed in the strikes.

Israel said they included the head of Hamas’ civilian government, a justice ministry official and two security agency chiefs.

The White House said it had been consulted and voiced support for Israel’s actions.

The new campaign comes as aid groups warn supplies are running out two weeks after Israel cut off all food, medicine, fuel and other goods to Gaza’s two million Palestinians.