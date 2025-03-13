Danish footballer, Patrick Dorgu, says he’s settling in to life at Manchester United after joining the team from Lecce in January.

The 20-year-old wing-back is currently serving a three-match domestic ban following a red card in February’s win over Ipswich Town.

He said this was obviously not a great experience.

“But yeah, it's part of football, and I just need to learn from this and improve my game. I've settled well into Manchester. The trainings are good and I'm going well with the team,” he says.

Despite the setback, Dorgu, who is of Nigerian descent, has impressed since joining the Red Devils.

He says that coach Ruben Amorim’s attacking style of play and the use of wing-backs are what attracted him to the team.

“Obviously I saw Ruben in Sporting before he came and I could already see the ideas he had. It's a very attacking system and I would like to get into the box and score goals and obviously also defend.”

Dorgu is available for selection for Man U’s biggest game of the season on Thursday when it play Spain’s Real Sociedad in their UEFA Europa League last-16 second leg match.