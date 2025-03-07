Zimbabwe seeks BRICS membership and awaits response

Zimbabwe has officially submitted its application to join BRICS, the country’s Foreign Minister Amon Murwira announced during a visit to Moscow on Thursday. Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a news conference, Murwira emphasized Zimbabwe’s commitment to meeting BRICS' membership requirements.

“BRICS is one of the most important platforms for economic cooperation that is based on principles of mutual respect and sovereign equality of nations,” Murwira stated. “Zimbabwe would benefit from any system that respects these key principles of human interaction and human progress, and BRICS is one of them.”

He confirmed that Zimbabwe is in the process of aligning with BRICS' conditions and is awaiting a response from the group based on internal consensus.

The BRICS bloc, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has been expanding its influence, with several nations expressing interest in joining. Zimbabwe’s bid highlights its strategic aim to enhance economic ties and global partnerships within the alliance.