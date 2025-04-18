Brazil eyes global food leadership amid U.S.-China trade tensions

As trade tensions between the United States and China intensify, Brazil is positioning itself as a potential global leader in food security. The assessment came from Brazil’s Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, during a press conference following the BRICS agriculture ministers' meeting on Thursday in Brasília. The gathering brought together representatives from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, India, and Iran, who discussed strategies for agricultural cooperation, sustainable development, land restoration, and ways to strengthen trade among member countries. Fávaro emphasized Brazil’s growing role as a reliable food supplier, particularly in light of new demands from the Chinese market following Beijing's recent decision to suspend beef imports from 395 U.S. processing plants. According to him, over four million hectares of previously degraded land have been restored and incorporated into the country’s productive system over the past two years.