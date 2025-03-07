South Africa Reports 16% Drop in Rhino Poaching, but Concerns Remain

South Africa recorded a significant decline in rhino poaching in 2024, with 420 animals killed for their horns compared to 499 the previous year—a roughly 16% decrease, according to the country’s environment ministry.

The drop is partly attributed to an ongoing dehorning programme in KwaZulu-Natal, a region previously hardest hit by poachers. However, Environment Minister Dion George expressed concern over a rise in poaching incidents within the iconic Kruger National Park, where 88 rhinos were killed last year, up from 78 in 2023. The vast and remote nature of the park makes it difficult to police, posing an ongoing challenge for conservationists.

South Africa is home to nearly half of Africa’s critically endangered black rhino population and the world's largest population of white rhinos. Rhino horns, made of keratin—the same protein found in human nails and hair—are highly sought after in parts of East Asia for use in traditional medicine and jewelry.

To combat poaching, the government has introduced stricter security measures, including lie-detector tests for staff in key poaching hotspots like Kruger and Hluhluwe-iMfolozi parks.

Despite South Africa's progress, the crisis persists across the region. Neighboring Namibia reported a rise in rhino poaching last year, with cases increasing from 69 in 2023 to 83 in 2024, highlighting the continued threat to these endangered animals.