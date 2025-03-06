Faithful gather in Rome to pray the rosary for Pope Francis’ health

As Pope Francis remains hospitalized in Rome, thousands of faithful from around the world have gathered to offer prayers for his recovery. St. Peter’s Basilica and the Gemelli hospital, where the pontiff is receiving care, have become focal points for this outpouring of faith and solidarity.

“With this, you pray the prayer to the Madonna,” explained Sister Daura Guede, a nun from Brazil, as she completed her rosary prayer Monday night below the Pope’s hospital window. “In this moment, we have just prayed, putting all our intentions in a special way to pray for the health of the Holy Father, Pope Francis.”

Since February 24th, the Cardinals of the Roman Curia have been leading the faithful in reciting the rosary each evening in St. Peter’s Square. Among the devoted attendees is Sister Maria Agnese Nguyen, who works inside the Vatican and never misses a session. “The Pope loves Mother Mary,” she said, holding her rosary beads. “And so, through the Holy Rosary, we ask for the intercession of Mother Mary for the health of our Holy Father.”

The rosary, one of the most recognizable symbols of Christianity, has deep historical roots. Dating back to the Middle Ages and gaining popularity in the 16th century, the prayer consists of a structured sequence of recitations: one “Our Father” followed by ten “Hail Mary” prayers, repeated five times, each cycle focusing on different mysteries of the lives of Jesus and Mary.

“The rosary is one of the most beautiful prayers in the world, but also one of the simplest,” said the Rev. Enzo Fortunato, a Franciscan who leads the Vatican committee for World Children’s Day. “And two great saints were, we could say, the inventors of the rosary. The first is Saint Dominic and the second is Saint Francis, who loved Mary very much. And gradually this prayer takes hold, gains strength in the Church up to today's version.”

Praying the rosary has long been a tradition for those seeking healing and comfort. One of the most renowned sites of Marian devotion, the Basilica in Lourdes, France, is dedicated to Our Lady of the Rosary, with images of Mary holding a rosary adorning the sanctuary.

Many Catholics recall similar vigils held in St. Peter’s Square when Pope John Paul II was hospitalized in the final days of his papacy in 2005. Today, as Pope Francis battles health concerns, the faithful once again turn to this ancient prayer for strength, healing, and divine intercession.