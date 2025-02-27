Israel releases Palestinian prisoners following delay

Crowds gathered in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as some of the hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released by Israel arrived.

Many had been arrested after the October 7th Hamas attack, and detained without charges on security suspicions.

Some arrived on buses in the southern city of Khan Younes, while others arrived over in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia.

Dozens of others, who were serving lengthy of life sentences over attacks against Israelis, were exiled.

Israel had delayed the release of the detainees over the weekend, citing Hamas’ hostage handover ceremonies.

The ceremonies, which involve captives being paraded before crowds during their release, have been denounced by Israel as ''humiliating'', while the Red Cross has referred to them as cruel.

On Wednesday night, Hamas handed over the bodies of four deceased Israeli captives in private.

The second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal, which should see the release of all remaining hostages and a permanent end to the war, is due to begin in early March.