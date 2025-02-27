DRC: Classes restart in Goma after rumours of M23 forced recruitment

Classes started again on Thursday in some of Goma's schools, the day after panic broke out following a rumor alleging the “forced recruitment” of pupils by M23 rebels.

Student Irenge Habamungu said, ''we were downright unprepared for this, we were scared. That's why there was panic everywhere. Some students were already going home. I even saw parents coming to pick up their children, because even the parents panicked, because they were afraid of this.”

In the streets of Goma, concern is palpable. Parents, teachers and pupils are wondering about their future, as insecurity has become a daily reality.

On resident said, ''we've always said there's no smoke without fire.If these things are being done in other schools, it's a wicked act. Because to join the army, we, the parents, know that it's a person's own will that pushes them to join the army.”

“Of course there were panics in schools, but I myself didn't see where the students were taken and I don't know any of them who were taken. We're waiting, but we don't know if it's true or not,” said another.

M23 leaders rejected the allegations, as did the Mayor of Goma in an exclusive interview with Africanews.

Katembo Julien, mayor of Goma, appointed by the M23, said, “it can't be done here because a child's place is in school, for the future of the country, for the future of the province of North Kivu, for the future of the town of Goma. I'll say it again here, I'm saying it now: if the M23 didn't forcibly recruit or apprehend children in Kiwanja and everywhere else they've occupied before, why do it here? These are rumors that people are sharing on social networks, and it's unacceptable.”

Since the Rwanda backed M23 rebels marched into Goma, there has been an uptick in crime including kidnappings and armed robberies, according to the OCHA.