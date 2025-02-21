Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Materials for mobile homes leave Egypt for Gaza

A truck carrying mobile homes crosses the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, in preparation for entering Gaza, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

Gaza attack

Egyptian state-media reported that trucks carrying materials to build mobile homes crossed the Egyptian gate of Rafah crossing on Thursday, on their way to an inspection area at Kerem Shalom crossing before being allowed into Gaza.

Aid trucks and other supplies head to the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom for inspection before being allowed to cross into Gaza.

Egypt's state-run Al Qahera News TV, which is close to the country's security agencies, aired footage showing trucks carrying the materials moving along a road after crossing the gate.

It’s not clear when the mobile homes will enter Gaza. Israel’s bombing of Gaza devastated the territory.

Around a quarter million housing units have been destroyed or damaged, according to U.N. estimates.

Since the war in Gaza began, more than 50,000 people have died in Gaza and Lebanon and nearly 70% of the buildings in Gaza have been devastated, according to health ministries in Gaza and Lebanon.

Around 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the October 7 attack.

A ceasefire deal that went into effect last month between Israel and Hamas that paused the war in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase of the ceasefire, and the first ends in early March.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..