Materials for mobile homes leave Egypt for Gaza

Egyptian state-media reported that trucks carrying materials to build mobile homes crossed the Egyptian gate of Rafah crossing on Thursday, on their way to an inspection area at Kerem Shalom crossing before being allowed into Gaza.

Aid trucks and other supplies head to the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom for inspection before being allowed to cross into Gaza.

Egypt's state-run Al Qahera News TV, which is close to the country's security agencies, aired footage showing trucks carrying the materials moving along a road after crossing the gate.

It’s not clear when the mobile homes will enter Gaza. Israel’s bombing of Gaza devastated the territory.

Around a quarter million housing units have been destroyed or damaged, according to U.N. estimates.

Since the war in Gaza began, more than 50,000 people have died in Gaza and Lebanon and nearly 70% of the buildings in Gaza have been devastated, according to health ministries in Gaza and Lebanon.

Around 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the October 7 attack.

A ceasefire deal that went into effect last month between Israel and Hamas that paused the war in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase of the ceasefire, and the first ends in early March.