U.N. chief to propose new plan to fund Haiti security mission

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that he would propose a new model to fund a security force in Haiti.

Speaking at the Caribbean Community meeting in Bridgetown, Barbados, Guterres compared the plan to an existing one in Somalia.

"If the Security Council accepts this proposal, we will have the conditions to finally have an effective force to defeat the gangs in Haiti and create the conditions for democracy to thrive," Guterres said.

Guterres's comments come after a fourth contingent of Kenyan police arrived in Haiti earlier in February to help repel violent gangs in the country.

The 200 police officers from the East African country joined more than 600 other Kenyans already working alongside Haiti’s National Police as part of a multinational force boosted by soldiers and police deployed by countries including Jamaica, Guatemala and El Salvador.