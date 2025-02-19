UN issues alarm over surge in human rights abuses in Sudan

The report on Sudan issued by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said the continued and deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian objects, as well as summary executions, sexual violence and other violations and abuses, underscore the utter failure by both parties to respect the rules and principles of international humanitarian and human rights law.

In a recorded statement, Thameen Al-Kheetan said, “Entrenched impunity is fuelling gross human rights violations and abuses in Sudan as fighting spreads to more parts of the country and involves additional armed actors.”

The report issued by the UN Human Rights Office documents attacks on densely populated areas, as well as IDP camps, health facilities, markets, and schools.

Al-Kheetan said, “The continued and deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian objects, as well as summary executions, sexual violence and other violations and abuses, underscore the utter failure by both parties to respect the rules and principles of international humanitarian and human rights law. Some of these acts may amount to war crimes. They must be investigated promptly and independently, with a view to bringing those responsible to justice.”

The Spokesperson also said, “There is also need for further investigation to establish whether other serious international crimes, including atrocity crimes, have been committed.”

“The international community should expand the arms embargo and the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, which currently cover the region of Darfur, to cover the whole of Sudan,” Al-Kheetan added.

He also said, “The persistent use of sexual violence as a weapon of war in Sudan is deeply shocking. Urgent steps must be taken by the parties to put an end to it, to hold those responsible to account and provide redress for survivors.”

The UN human rights office also stressed that “accountability, regardless of the rank and affiliation of the perpetrators, is critical to breaking the recurring cycle of violence and impunity in Sudan.”