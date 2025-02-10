UN suspends aid efforts following detention of staff in Yemen

The United Nations announced on Monday that it has halted its humanitarian efforts in the stronghold of Yemen's Houthi rebels following the detention of eight additional U.N. staff members, which hampers the response to one of the most severe humanitarian crises globally.

In its statement, the U.N. described the decision to suspend all operations and programs in northern Saada province as “extraordinary,” citing a lack of “necessary security conditions and guarantees.”

In recent months, the Houthis have detained numerous U.N. personnel, along with individuals linked to aid organizations, civil society, and the previously operational U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen's capital.

A spokesperson for the Houthis did not respond promptly to requests for comments.

The U.N. indicated that the suspension of operations aims to provide both the Houthis and the organization time to “facilitate the release of arbitrarily detained U.N. staff and ensure that essential conditions are established for delivering critical humanitarian aid” in areas controlled by the rebels.

The latest group of detained U.N. staff includes six individuals working in Saada, located on Yemen's northern border with Saudi Arabia, which affects the U.N.'s operational capacity.

Last month, the U.N. also suspended all travel to Houthi-controlled regions.

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has resulted in over 150,000 deaths, encompassing both combatants and civilians.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have been engaged in conflict with Yemen's internationally recognized government, supported by a Saudi-led coalition, since 2014, when they seized control of Sanaa and much of the northern region.