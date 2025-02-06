DRC Military Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Corneille Nangaa

The military justice system of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has issued an arrest warrant for Corneille Nangaa, accusing him of failing to prevent acts of torture under his authority. Signed by Colonel Magistrate Mbuta Muntu Parfait, the warrant orders his immediate arrest and transfer to the DRC.

Nangaa, the former head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), now leads the Alliance du Fleuve Congo (AFC) and is linked to the M23 rebel group, which recently took control of Goma. Authorities accuse him of human rights abuses, including the torture of a school director, amid ongoing clashes between the Congolese army (FARDC) and M23.

This move highlights the DRC’s efforts to hold key figures accountable in its long-running conflict. No response has been issued by Nangaa or his representatives.