Egypt and Palestine reject Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians

Palestine and Egypt have both rejected President Trump's proposal that the displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the war-torn territory.

While visiting Cairo, top Palestinian officials together with Egypt's foreign minister swiftly rejected and denounced on Wednesday the US proposal that also seeks to take "ownership" of the enclave.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty received Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and Secretary-General of Fatah's central committee, Jibril Rajoub.

During the meeting with Mustafa, Abdelatty emphasized Egypt's support for the Palestinian people.

Trump’s suggestion came at a White House news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he detailed a plan to build new settlements for Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, and for the U.S. to take "ownership" in redeveloping the war-torn territory into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

Palestinians on the other hand say that Trump's proposal for Gaza violates international law.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for the United Nations to “protect the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights,” saying that what Trump wanted to do would be “a serious violation of international law.”

The foreign minister of Germany, a staunch ally of Israel, said “it is clear that Gaza — along with the West Bank and east Jerusalem — belongs to the Palestinians. They form the starting point for a future state of Palestine.”

The Kremlin reaffirmed on Wednesday that the creation of a Palestinian state is essential for the Middle East settlement.