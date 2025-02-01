Thousands of Egyptians protest Trump's suggestion of displacing Palestinians

Thousands of Egyptians gathered in front of Rafah crossing on Friday to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal that Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza Strip be moved to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

Protesters waved Egyptian and Palestinian flags and said they were in favour of an independent Palestinian state.

Both Egypt and Jordan have strongly rejected Trump's proposal.

"I just want to say to the other side (Israel) that the entire Egyptian people stand behind the political leadership. No to displacement," said Fathi Abu Hamda, a protester.

It is not clear if Trump could force Egypt or Jordan to agree, but he has in his first days in office and on the campaign threatened hefty tariffs against American allies to get his way.

Such a drastic displacement of people would openly contradict Palestinian identity and deep connection to Gaza.

The debate over the fate of displaced Palestinians came as hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza were streaming toward the north of the war-ravaged territory to return to what is left of their homes, after being told to evacuate the area earlier on in Israel's war against Hamas.