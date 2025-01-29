Pope Francis calls for peace as M23 rebels take Goma

Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed his concerns over the developments in Congo.

It comes as Rwanda-backed rebels captured large parts of eastern Congo’s largest city including its airport, according to the United Nations.

Much of the beleaguered city of Goma was calm early Wednesday morning, after a day during which thousands of fleeing people hunkered down by roadsides as missiles flew and injured people streamed to overwhelmed hospitals.

While government forces still control pockets of Goma, residents who spoke to The Associated Press by phone on Tuesday said that the M23 rebel group was in control of much of the city.

"I urge all parties to the conflict to commit themselves to the cessation of hostilities and to the protection of the civilian population of Goma," Francis said at his weekly audience with faithful at the Vatican.

The M23 rebels, who claimed to have captured the city on Monday after a weekslong advance, are one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in mineral-rich eastern Congo.

Francis also called for an end to the violence in the capital, Kinshasa where protesters attacked at least 10 embassies, including those of Rwanda, Belgium, France and the United States.

Dozens of demonstrators looted and set fires to parts of at least 10 foreign embassy buildings, demanding that the international community condemn Rwanda over its role in the conflict.

Several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and France have condemned Rwanda for the rebel advance.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame's government denies supporting M23, despite reports from U.N. experts who estimate there are up to 4,000 Rwandan forces in Congo.

Rwanda has accused Congo of enlisting Hutu rebels and former militiamen whom it blames for the 1994 genocide.

"While I pray for the prompt restoration of peace and security, I invite local authorities and the international community to make every effort to resolve the conflict by peaceful means," Francis said.