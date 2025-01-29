Welcome to Africanews

Egypt and Kenya bolster ties; sign agreements

Egyptian President Abdel- Fattah el-Sissi speaks during an official visit to Kenya - February 18, 2017.   -  
Khalil Senosi/Copyright 2017 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

William Ruto

After touching down in Cairo, President William Ruto signed twelve deals with his Egyptian counterpart. They aim to boost trade, investment, education, and technological exchanges between the two nations.

One of the topics discussed during the meeting of the two leaders was the situation in war-torn Gaza.

The Egyptian President rejected a proposal from Donald Trump that Palestinians from Gaza should be moved to Egypt and Jordan.

"Regarding what is being said about the displacement of the Palestinian people, I would like to reassure the Egyptian people that harm to Egypt's national security could never be tolerated or allowed. And I would like to reassure you that we intend to work with (US) President (Donald) Trump who wants to achieve peace and to reach the desired peace that is based on the two-state solution. And we believe that President Trump is capable of reaching this long awaited goal, bringing just and sustainable peace in the Middle East region," Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the Egyptian President, said.

Trump's comments that Gaza should be ''cleared out'' sparked widespread criticism.

It is unclear if the U.S. President could force the two countries to agree to the suggestion.

