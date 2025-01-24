30-day social media access limit enforced in South Sudan

South Sudanese officials announced on Wednesday that they will require telecommunications companies to restrict access to social media for a minimum of 30 days.

This decision stems from worries about the spread of disturbing content related to the ongoing violence against South Sudanese individuals in neighbouring Sudan.

The temporary restriction, which may be extended for up to 90 days, took effect at midnight on Thursday.

The National Communication Authority (NCA) issued a directive to telecom providers, emphasizing that this action is essential for public safety.

“The ban could be lifted as soon as the situation stabilizes,” the NCA stated. “The materials being shared violate our local laws and represent a serious risk to public safety and mental well-being.”

The South Sudanese public has expressed outrage over videos from Sudan that allegedly depict militia groups committing acts of violence against South Sudanese in Gezira state.

In response to a night of retaliatory violence, during which shops owned by Sudanese traders were vandalized, South Sudanese authorities implemented a curfew from dusk until dawn starting January 17.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, condemned the “brutal killings of South Sudanese nationals” in Sudan and called for restraint.

The civil war in Sudan has led to a growing famine and the largest displacement crisis in the world.

Fighting erupted in April 2023 between factions loyal to rival military leaders in the capital, Khartoum, and has since spread to other regions.

The conflict has been characterized by horrific acts, including ethnically targeted killings and sexual violence, as reported by the U.N. and various human rights organizations.