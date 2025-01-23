Welcome to Africanews

Walker set for Milan move after leaving Manchester City

Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality stadium in Bournemouth, England, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Manchester City

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker has arrived in Italy on Thursday for a medical ahead of an anticipated transfer.

The 34-year-old right-back, who has been with City since 2017, informed manager Pep Guardiola earlier this month of his desire to pursue a move abroad.

A key figure in City’s defense for years, Walker’s speed and defensive recovery have been integral to Guardiola’s tactical setup. However, his form has recently suffered due to off-field issues, and as a result, he lost his starting spot.

At Milan, Walker is expected to join fellow English players Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham.

During his time at Manchester City, Walker won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, and a total of 15 major trophies, solidifying his place as one of the best right-backs in Premier League history.

