Outrage in Italy over release of Libyan warlord due to legal error

Human rights organizations and opposition lawmakers in Italy expressed their anger on Wednesday after the country released a Libyan warlord due to a legal technicality.

This decision came after he was detained under an International Criminal Court warrant that accused him of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio faced tough questions regarding the release of Ossama Anjiem, also known as Ossama al-Masri, who leads the Tripoli branch of the Reform and Rehabilitation Institution, a notorious network of detention centers operated by the government-supported Special Defence Force.

When pressed for details or to reaffirm Italy's dedication to international justice, Nordio remained silent.

The ICC warrant, issued on January 18 and cited in Italian court documents, charges al-Masri with war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to actions at the Mitiga prison in Libya since 2011, offenses that could lead to life imprisonment.

Al-Masri was apprehended on Sunday in Turin, where he had attended a Juventus-Milan soccer match the previous evening.

On Tuesday, Rome’s court of appeals ordered his release, citing a procedural mistake in his arrest, and he was flown back to Libya on a plane operated by the Italian secret services.

The court ruled that Nordio should have been notified in advance, as the justice ministry is responsible for all interactions with the court based in The Hague.

Upon his return to Tripoli late Tuesday, al-Masri was welcomed at Mitiga airport by supporters who celebrated his freedom, as reported by local media.

Videos shared online depicted groups of young men chanting and lifting al-Masri onto their shoulders in celebration.

Rev. Mattia Ferrari, Chaplain for Mediterranea Saving Humans, stated, "For many years, we have been in touch with migrants who have endured unimaginable suffering within that prison. They have faced violence, sexual assault, and numerous traumas that many find difficult to articulate. For quite some time now, alongside brave journalists and the migrants themselves, we have united in the social movement 'Refugees in Libya' to expose the actions of various Libyan mafia leaders, including al-Masri, who is one of the key figures involved."

Opposition lawmakers from various parties expressed their outrage and called for transparency, with former Premier Matteo Renzi accusing the right-wing government of double standards regarding its declared efforts against human traffickers.

“When a trafficker identified by the International Criminal Court as a dangerous criminal ends up on your radar, it’s not as if you pursue him; instead, you fly him back to Libya using an Italian secret service plane,” Renzi, from the Italia Viva party, stated.

“Am I the only one who thinks this is madness, or does this reflect a hypocritical and disgraceful government?”

The Democratic Party insisted that Premier Giorgia Meloni provide a detailed response to parliament regarding this incident, highlighting the “serious concerns” it raises, especially given the documented abuses in Libyan prisons linked to al-Masri.

Italy maintains strong connections with the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, and any trial of al-Masri in The Hague could draw unwanted scrutiny to Italy’s migration policies and its backing of the Libyan coast guard, which it funds to deter migrants from departing.

Human rights organizations have reported severe abuses in Libyan detention centers where migrants are held, accusing Italy of complicity in their mistreatment.

Two humanitarian organizations, Mediterranea Saving Humans and Refugees in Libya, which have recorded the mistreatment of migrants in Libyan facilities, expressed disbelief that Italy allowed al-Masri to be released.

Militias in western Libya are integrated into the official state forces responsible for intercepting migrants at sea, including the EU-trained coast guard, and they also operate state detention centers where migrant abuse is prevalent.

Militias, including those commanded by warlords sanctioned by the U.N. for their misconduct, are reaping the rewards of millions in funding from the European Union aimed at curbing the migrant crisis in Libya.

The ICC prosecutor’s office has not provided any comments on the matter.

A spokesperson for the European Commission reiterated that all EU member states have committed to collaborating with the court.