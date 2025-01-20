Trump sworn in as America's 47th president

Donald Trump
Donald Trump was sworn in as America's 47th president on Monday, after surviving impeachments, criminal indictments and two assassination attempts.
He got to work quickly after the ceremony, after announcing his plans to sign a slew of executive orders
Addressing supporters, he pledged to change the country for the better.
"The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world," Trump said.
Among the orders he has pledged to sign are implementing a mass deportation programme, ending birthright citizenship, ramping up oil drilling in the country, and hiking tariffs for Canada, Mexico and China.
Due to cold weather, Trump’s ceremony was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda, the first time that has happened in four decades.
Go to video
Bitcoin soars past $109,000 ahead of possible early action on crypto by Trump
01:00
TikTok restores service in the US
Go to video
TikTok went dark in the US hours before a federal ban came into effect
01:09
US offered infrastructure incentive to achieve peace in eastern DRC
01:28
Biden warns of oligarchy threatening American democracy in farewell speech
02:03
Biden defends legacy as Trump's return looms