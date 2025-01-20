Welcome to Africanews

Trump sworn in as America's 47th president

President Donald Trump gestures as Vice President JD Vance applauds during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday   -  
Kevin Lamarque/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Donald Trump

Donald Trump was sworn in as America's 47th president on Monday, after surviving impeachments, criminal indictments and two assassination attempts.

He got to work quickly after the ceremony, after announcing his plans to sign a slew of executive orders

Addressing supporters, he pledged to change the country for the better.

"The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world," Trump said.

Among the orders he has pledged to sign are implementing a mass deportation programme, ending birthright citizenship, ramping up oil drilling in the country, and hiking tariffs for Canada, Mexico and China.

Due to cold weather, Trump’s ceremony was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda, the first time that has happened in four decades.

