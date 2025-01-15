Rescuers continue operation at abandoned South Africa gold mine

Rescuers at an abandoned gold mine in South Africa have recovered at least 60 bodies, as they press ahead with their operation.

More than 90 survivors have been pulled out as of Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

Hundreds more still thought to be beneath the ground, many dead and others too weak to come out on their own.

In November, authorities cut off supplies from the surface for a period of time, in a bid to force out the men who were mining illegally.

Police insist that miners can come out but are not doing so fear of being arrested.

A community-led rescue attempt started on Friday, while authorities started the official rescue operation effort on Monday using a cage lowered underground.

Official rescue personnel are not descending into the mine as it is too dangerous.

South Africa's precious metals industry has long grappled with illegal mining, which is estimated to cost the government and industry hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

The South African government has insisted that the siege of the mine was needed to combat the illicit activity, which Mining Minister Gwede Mantashe referred to as "a war on the economy".

Rights groups, meanwhile, have denounced the clampdown.