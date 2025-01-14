Renowned Egyptologist unveils slogan for UNESCO director general candidacy

Egypt
Egypt’s candidate for the position of UNESCO Director General has revealed the slogan he will be using in his campaign for the position: ''UNESCO for the people''.
Khaled El-Enany unveiled the catchphrase during a gathering at the National Museum of Egyptian civilisation on Monday.
The event was attended by ambassadors from dozens of countries and leading figures from the political, academic, and cultural worlds.
During the event, the renowned Egyptologist laid out his vision for if he secures the role.
He pointed out the need of adapting the organisation to today’s realities by tackling challenges including the ecological transition, the impact of new technologies and inequalities in access to education.
El-Enany’s candidacy is backed by a string of countries including France, Brazil and Spain.
The league of Arab states and the African Union are also supporting him.
