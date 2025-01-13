Welcome to Africanews

British heavyweight Tyson Fury announces his retirement from boxing

Boxers Britain's Tyson Fury, left, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk compete during their WBA, WBO, and WBC world heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Dec. 21   -  
Frank Augstein/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Boxing

British heavyweight Tyson Fury has retired from boxing — again — one month after losing a rematch with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

The 36-year-old Fury announced the decision in a short video posted on his Instagram account on Monday, which included a cryptic message.

“Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet. I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing,” Fury said. “It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it and I'm going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side.”

It was unclear why Fury made a reference to Turpin, a famed 18th century English highway robber and horse thief.

Fury was upset with the unanimous decision when he lost the Dec. 21 rematch with Usyk in Saudi Arabia. However, Usyk landed 179 of 423 punches thrown (42%), while Fury landed 144 of his 509 punches, a 28% clip.

Additional sources • AP

