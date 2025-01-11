Welcome to Africanews

Striker Karim Benzema responds to rumors of potential retirement

By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Saudi Arabia

Back in mid-December, it was rumored that Karim Benzema, the 37-year-old striker for Al-Ittihad, with an impressive record of 10 goals in 10 matches this season in the Saudi Pro League, might consider retirement after the 2024-2025 season, despite having a contract that runs until June 2026.

However, the Frenchman quickly shot down these speculations.

He referred to the rumours as "nonsense," asserting, "I have no idea who is behind these claims.

My career has no boundaries.

I can't say if I'll still be playing in two, three, or four years.

I feel great, my body is in excellent condition, and my training is going on well, so we’ll just take it one year at a time."

Additional sources • Other agencies

