Iconic soul singer Sam Moore of sam & dave dies at 89

USA
Sam Moore, the iconic half of the legendary 1960s duo Sam & Dave, known for timeless classics like “Soul Man” and “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” has passed away at the age of 89.
His publicist, Jeremy Westby, confirmed that Moore died on Friday morning in Coral Gables, Florida, following complications from surgery.
Further details have not yet been released.
Moore's influence reached far and wide, inspiring artists such as Michael Jackson, Al Green, and Bruce Springsteen.
In 1992, he and his partner Dave Prater were honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
At Stax Records in Memphis, they were celebrated as one of the label's standout acts, second only to the legendary Otis Redding.
00:52
Doubts emerge over deadly incident at Chad's presidential palace
00:57
Jimmy Carter's extended public farewell begins
00:59
World leaders pay tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter
00:41
Deadly crush at Christmas funfair in Nigeria leaves 35 children dead
01:32
Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte, leaving widespread destruction and a rising death toll
02:21
Bilal says new album partly inspired by 'divine intervention'