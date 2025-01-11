Welcome to Africanews

Iconic soul singer Sam Moore of sam & dave dies at 89

FILE - Sam Moore arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the 18th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington, Oct. 18, 2015.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

USA

Sam Moore, the iconic half of the legendary 1960s duo Sam & Dave, known for timeless classics like “Soul Man” and “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” has passed away at the age of 89.

His publicist, Jeremy Westby, confirmed that Moore died on Friday morning in Coral Gables, Florida, following complications from surgery.

Further details have not yet been released.

Moore's influence reached far and wide, inspiring artists such as Michael Jackson, Al Green, and Bruce Springsteen.

In 1992, he and his partner Dave Prater were honored with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

At Stax Records in Memphis, they were celebrated as one of the label's standout acts, second only to the legendary Otis Redding.

